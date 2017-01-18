Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Donald Trump discuss Obamacare, infrastructure during meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — President-elect Donald Trump met with Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday for the first time since Trump won the election.

Gov. Cuomo met President-elect Trump at Trump Tower in midtown around 11 a.m. The meeting lasted for about an hour.

"I thought it was a good conversation," said Cuomo. "I wanted to make sure he had the New York State perspective from a budget point of view as he's considering those federal issues."

The two New Yorkers have known each other for many years.

"The President-elect is about to embark on policy setting for the nation. I wanted to make sure he had the context of New York in those conversations," said Gov. Cuomo. "We just finished our New York State budget. The issues being discussed in Washington have a profound effect on New York."

One of those issues discussed is Trump's call to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

The governor says it would leave 3 million New Yorkers uninsured and cost the state billions if there is no replacement plan in place.

"We discussed how the Affordable Care Act affects New York, the pitfalls of a repeal plan which would be dramatic on the State of New York," said Gov. Cuomo.

They also talked about the growing homeless population and the need for affordable housing.

"I was a former HUD secretary. HUD could be a great ally to cities and states internationally in combatting homelessness."

Cuomo said they also talked about infrastructure.

"We are ready to build if he wants to put federal dollars to use and put federal dollars to use quickly, this is the state to do it," said Gov. Cuomo.

Gov. Cuomo has long appeared to want to make infrastructure a cornerstone of his administration.

"Many of the big projects I want to get done involve federal interaction. Improving LaGuardia Airport involves federal interaction, JFK Airport, the subway system which needs dramatic improvement that involves the federal government," he said.

The governor has already been mentioned as a contender for the 2020 election. He has said he's flattered, but says he's only interested in seeking a third term as governor in 2018.

When asked about the tone of todays meeting he says it cordial and not adversarial.

"Look he is a New Yorker and my sense was he understood exactly what I was saying and the magnitude of what I was saying," said Gov. Cuomo.

Both men grew up in Queens.

He was jokingly asked today if the two "chewed the fat."

"We didn't chew the fat, maybe two guys with Queens accents but we never chewed the fat," said the governor.

With two days to go before Mr. Trump is sworn into office, the number of democrats boycotting the inauguration has grown to at least 50. They're standing in solidarity with respected congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis, who called Trump's presidency illegitimate, due to Russian interference. Gov. Cuomo weighed in on it Wednesday.

"John Lewis is a person I worked with in Washington and I have tremendous respect for John Lewis and the work he's done."

When asked if he would be attending the inauguration of his fellow Queens native, the governor said no.

"I get paid to work in New York and I'll be working in New York."