Global heat record broken for 3rd straight year

NEW YORK — Once again, we have experienced the hottest year on record.

Last year was the third year in a row in which the Earth broke heat records since record-keeping began back in the 1880s, the World Meteorological Organization announced Wednesday morning.

2016 was 3rd straight year as hottest on record, accompanied by long-term #climatechange indicators – record high CO2, low Arctic sea ice pic.twitter.com/z4986QjkOH — WMO | OMM (@WMO) January 18, 2017

To come up with their figures the WMO combined global temperature records from various sources, including NOAA, NASA, the UK Met Office and the European weather and climate center ECMWF.

Temperatures over the Earth’s continents and oceans in 2016 were 1.1 degree Celsius (1.98 degrees Fahrenheit) above the pre-industrial average. That means we are already a majority of the way to the 1.5-degree warming goal set at the Paris Climate Agreement in 2015.

Not only was this the third consecutive year to rank hottest than all previous years, it also means 16 of the 17 hottest years on record have occurred since 2000, according to NOAA. To put this in perspective, the last time we had a record cold year was 1911.

2016 culminated a remarkable 3-year streak of record warm years for the globe says @NOAANCEIclimate https://t.co/5sDkZyODpI #StateOfClimate pic.twitter.com/7O54sWd3Dz — NOAA (@NOAA) January 18, 2017