Get fit while learning self-defense moves that can save your life

UPPER EAST SIDE — Women at Asphalt Green on the Upper East Side are getting fit and learning self defense moves that could save their lives.
"Women's Self Defense & Fitness" is a new class taught by third-degree black belt Chad Simon.
Unlike typical one-off self defense seminars, Asphalt Green's class is ongoing, and is just as much a calorie-burning, muscle-toning workout as it is a self defense class.
Women hone defense moves designed for a variety of real-world situations.
