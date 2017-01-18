Financial tips to keeping your 2017 New Year’s resolution to stay fit
Three weeks into the new year and some of our diets and exercise resolutions are already out the window. Shopping and style expert, Susan Redstone joins us in this morning’s Pix Financial Fix with ideas on what to toss, what to save and what to replace in order to create a brand new you in 2017!
New Year, New You details:
CLEAN THE CLOSET: January is a good time to toss sneakers
Reebok Nano 7 http://www.reebok.com $120
For Cross-fit Reebok Print Run http://www.reebok.com $79.99 for Running
HOME HELP FOR YOUR HEALTH: Soap Pumps can be filled with germs, replace with a hands-free version:
Foam Cartridge Soap Pump
http://www.simplehuman.com
or Bed Bath & Beyond $49.99
GO LOCAVORE: Local products that haven’t travelled far
Quark Yoghurt $2.49
TIME PRESSED FOR FRESH: Affordable Fresh Food Bowls from the supermarket
http://www.nourishbowls.com at Shoprite $3.99-$4.99
STRESS LESS: Create a stress free environment around you
Young Living USB Orb Diffuser http://www.youngliving.com $34, Lavender Oil $31
MAKE OVER YOUR MAKE UP CASE:
L’Oréal Paris Volume Mascara (under $10 from the drugstore. From $7.25-$8.99)