Disabled Jersey City woman wins fight for wheelchair-accessible home

JERSEY CITY — Josefina Fontanez, 55, of Jersey City was born with no arms or legs, but she has a fighter spirit and is fiercely independent.

She loves to paint and even cook, despite her disability.

She says her life has not been easy, but what's really hard is fighting the Jersey City Housing Authority for a wheelchair-accessible home.

"I feel like I'm in jail. I depend on people to help me," said Fontanez, who struggles to squeeze her wheelchair in her bedroom.

PIX11 News reached out to the Mayor of Jersey City, about Fontanez's struggle.

Mayor Steven Fulop's office personally reached out the Housing Authority, advocating for Fontanez's case.

And it worked.

On Wednesday, Fontanez was given some good news.

She will be placed in a new home in February.

