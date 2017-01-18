Auction held for Trump Family house in Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The bids are in.

Paramount Realty USA is handling the sale of the first home of the 45th President of the United States.

The house in Jamaica Estates was built by Donald Trump's father in the 1940s. They lived there for the first 4 years of Donald Trump's life. The family moved to a new house a few blocks away on Midland Parkway.

There are 5 bedrooms and backyard. It has most of it's original character, according to the listing.

Previous prices for the Trump house on Wareham Place ranged from $860,000 to $1.6 million. The Trumps do not own the house. The current owner has 5 days to consider the bids.