Students show off their creative designs on Kid Inventors’ Day:

BROOKLYN — Some of the brightest minds from across the nation showcased their creative designs at NYU Tandon School of Engineering's MakerSpace, in celebration of Kid Inventors' Day. Each of the students used Autodesk's Tinkercad software to create anything from fidget widgets designed to help cope with ADHD, to a patented emergency mask pod.

Students from Midwood High School involved in NYU Tandon's K12 STEM Education Center, developed a mechanism called ICM to help students with self esteem.

To find out more on how your child can apply to NYu's K12 STEM Education program, log onto:

http://engineering.nyu.edu/k12stem

You can also sign up to be on their mailing list to receive the latest information:

http://nyu.us10.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=77d1fdf20ddc362eeacd73ee1&id=f7661c4a8b