Officials identify man killed in Newark shooting that left sister wounded

NEWARK, N.J.— Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a shooting in Newark that also left his sister wounded.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office says 25-year-old Tony Branch and his 23-year-old sister were shot Monday afternoon while they were walking down a city street.

The Newark man was pronounced dead at the scene. His sister was taken to a hospital, where she’s listed in stable condition.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

No arrests have been made.

Authorities have not released any additional information. The investigation is ongoing.