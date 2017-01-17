Man wanted for string of locker robberies at New York Sports Club gyms: NYPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN - Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to more than a dozen robberies at New York Sports Club gyms since last September.

The thief has struck NYSC locations at least 15 times since Sept. 23, stealing valuable items from lockers, including credit cards, jackets, keys, laptops and mobile devices, according to police. His most recent robbery occurred on Jan. 5. at the gym on 128 Eighth Ave., where he broke into a locker and took a Dell laptop, Bluetooth headphones and a backpack, police said.

The culprit has been linked to robberies at these locations:

Sept. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at 1221 Sixth Ave.

Oct. 13 at 4 p.m. at 113 East 23rd St.

Nov. 8 at 12:45 p.m. at 225 Varick St.

Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m., at 1372 Broadway

Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. at 200 Park Ave.

Nov. 18 at 6:15 p.m. at 128 8th Ave.

Nov. 22 at 4 p.m. at 128 8th Ave.

Nov. 27 at 4 p.m. at 34 West 14th St.

Nov. 28 at 4 p.m at 225 Varick St.

Nov. 29 at 12:30 p.m. at 230 West 41st St.

Dec. 2 at 1:30 p.m. at 34A West 14th St.

Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at 230 West 41st St.

Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m. at 34 West 14th St.

Dec. 20 at 3 p.m. at 1221 Avenue of the Americas

Jan. 5 at 6:15 p.m. at 128 8th Ave.

Authorities released photos of the individual in hopes the public can identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.

Written by Jaleesa Baulkman.