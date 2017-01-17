Man exposes himself to 7-year-old girl in Queens Dollar Tree: NYPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNNYSIDE, Queens — Police are searching for a man they say exposed himself to a young girl in a Queens store Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at a Dollar Tree located at 39-09 Queens Blvd., in the Sunnyside section of the borough around 12:30 p.m.

Police say the suspect approached the victim, 7, and exposed himself to her.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, white shirt and gray pants.

Police have released surveillance video showing the suspect inside of the store.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.