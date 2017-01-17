Human remains found at Bronx waste station: police

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx — Human remains were found at a waste transfer station in the Bronx Tuesday morning, according to police.

Reports of the grisly discovery were made at 4:42 a.m. at 287 Halleck St., police said.

The location matches the address of the Metropolitan Transfer Station, where garbage is collected, destroyed and processed, according to multiple websites.

Police confirmed the location is a waste transfer station.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.