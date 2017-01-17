‘First Family of Hip-Hop’ talks new show, Sugar Hill Records

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bravo's "First Family of Hip Hop” premiered on January 15. The show gives a close look into the lives of the legendary Robinson family that brought Sugar Hill Records and hip hop music to the forefront through the vision of Sylvia Robinson.

The unforgettable Sugar Hill Gang smash "Rapper's Delight," was a Top 40 Billboard hit and although the track continues to rock even today, thirty years later, Sylvia Robinson’s son, Leland Robinson, Sr. and her grandchildren Antonio Jordan, Darnell Robinson, Lea Robinson, Rhondo Robinson Jr. and Shanell “Lady Luck” Jones are looking to make their own mark on the music industry as they fight to put Sugar Hill Records back on top.

Lady Luck and Somaya joined us this morning with a behind the scenes look at the new docu-series.

