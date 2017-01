Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Teen heartthrob Jace Norman is tapping into his animal instincts in his new movie “Rufus 2.” He’s reprising his role as Rufus, a family dog who turns into a teenage boy, in a sequel to the hit Nickelodeon movie “Rufus.” Check it out on Nickelodeon on Monday night.

Many kids know the 16-year-old as teen crime fighter Henry Hart on the hit show “Henry Danger,” which is also on Nickelodeon.

Check out the trailer for "Rufus 2" here.