Tax season kicks off Monday, Jan. 23; here are the changes you need to know about

NEW YORK — Tax season officially begins in one week — Monday, Jan. 23 — and includes several local and national changes that may have people cheering and jeering this year.

Later deadline

April 15 is typically known as Tax Day, or when individual income tax returns are due to the federal government, but this year everyone has a few extra days to file.

The 15th falls on a Saturday and Emancipation Day will be observed in Washington D.C. that Monday, pushing federal and state deadlines to Tuesday, April 18.

Delayed refunds

The International Revenue Service is delaying tax refunds for more than 40 million low-income families in an effort to fight identity theft and fraud.

The IRS will begin releasing the funds Feb. 15., affecting families claiming the earned income tax credit and the additional child tax credit.

New Individual Taxpayer Identification numbers

All Individual Taxpayer Identification numbers not used least once in the last three years, or issued before 2013, are no longer valid.

The number is typically required by people who do not have a Social Security number and are not eligible to obtain one. Click here to see if you are required to have the number, and to find out how to get a new one.

Tax credit extended for NY parents

Noncustodial parents in New York who claim Earned Income Tax Credit has been permanently extended. The credit was set to expire on New Year’s Eve.

NYC craft breweries to get tax credits

Beer makers in New York City will be eligible for a beer production credit this year. The breweries will get 12 cents per gallon for the first 500,000 gallons of beer they produce, then 3.86 cents each for the next 15 million gallons made.

However, only breweries making fewer than 60 million gallons annually will be eligible for the credit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.