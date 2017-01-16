× Six new beauty products that you need have in 2017

A New Year brings new beauty goodies. Beauty brands are really getting innovative with their products. Beauty blogger and friend of the show, Milly Almodovar to shows us some of the coolest new products.

The Ultimate Time Saver: Jergens Natural Glow Wet Skin Moisturizer $8.99

This product may be the most brilliant product ever. It allows you to both tan and hydrate your skin in the shower. Gives you the most glowing skin ever, right in the shower, but also hydrates as well so no need to apply lotion after. Find it here: Walgreens.com

The Hand Peel Exuviance Age Reverse Hand Rejuvenator $65

I don’t care how young your face looks, your hands will give your age away in a flash. It’s important to anti-age them. This is a new innovation- a hand peel. This contains a 10% Citric Acid Peel which you use in the evening. It gently exfoliates and lifts away dull rough patches, uncovering smooth skin and preparing for the rejuvenating treatment that follows. You follow it up with the hand cream which contains potent anti-agers apple stem cell extract, Citrafill and Neoglucasime which helps diminish all the signs of aging on hands. Find it here: http://www.exuviance.com; www.ulta.com

Magnets in Skincare Dr. Brandt Skincare Magnetight Age-Defier Skin Recharging Magnet Mask $75

The MAGNETIGHT Age-Defier™ is a powerful mask that combats signs of aging and dramatically transforms the look of skin. Harnessing the power of attraction, the magnetic properties of the iron-based formula visibly reduce fine lines and wrinkles and lift away impurities as they calm and illuminte dull, stressed skin. The face appears magnetically youthful, bright, and energized. You use a magnet to remove the mask. Find it here: www.drbrandtskincare.com

Makeup: Clarins 4-Colour All-In-One Pen $30

Remember those old school pens you used back in the 90’s. The ones that had like 4 colors and you would push down. Clarins has created a genius version, but for your eyes and lips. You have 3 shades, Black, Blue, and Brown for eyes and a nude for lips. One of the coolest and most innovative products to date. Find it here: http://mcys.co/2iCBi9F

Customization: Finding Ferdinand Custom Overnight Palette $60

This was a site that got really huge because you can create your own lipstick shades. Customization has now becoming the new thing for beauty. They just released their new overnight palette and it’s genius. The new Finding Ferdinand Custom Overnight Pattern allows you to have everything needed for a night out. You go on the site and select five eyeshadow colors that personally suits you, then select blush, highlighter and bronzer or whatever complimentary shades you want. They ship it to you with your name on the palette. Find it here: http://bit.ly/2jqhxmv

Shea Moisture Mongongo & Hemp Seed Oils High Porosity Moisture Seal Masque $12.99

One of the first products to address how hair holds moisture. High porosity hair is very challenging. It has an open cuticle that can attract moisture, but you can lose the moisture just as quickly. Women with highly porous hair usually have damage from high heat, harsh chemicals or harsh products that strip hair. You can tell if your hair is high porous if it easily absorbs water but quickly looks dry. This masque is Baobob protein enriched and with Mongongo and Hemp seed Oils which seal in moisture by closing hair cuticles and forms a protective layer over your hair leaving it bouncy and nourished. Find it here: http://www.target.com/p/-/A-39599051