Retired New York City teacher, 78, killed in Queens house fire

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens — Police have identified a 78-year-old woman who died after a fire tore through her New York City home.

One person died and a second was injured in a Queens home fire on Jan. 12, 2017. (PIX11)

Police say they responded to the Queens home on Friday night and saw firefighters extinguishing the blaze.

Linda Landau and her 84-year-old husband were taken to a hospital where she died of her injuries. He remains in stable condition.

Officials say most of the home was destroyed.

The New York Daily News reports city fire marshals determined a space heater’s faulty wiring caused the blaze to break out.

Landau was a retired New York City teacher who taught English as a second language. The New York Daily News says she was also an aspiring comedian who previously performed at the Broadway Comedy Club in Midtown.

