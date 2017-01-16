NY Rangers help Long Island Arrows raise money for youth hockey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREEPORT, Long Island — The Rangers Alumni Association has teamed up with Long Island Arrows youth hockey to host a charity match on Friday, Jan. 20 at Cantiague Ice Rink.

The goal is to raise $25,000 to fund youth hockey in underserved communities throughout Long Island.

Arrows Hockey is one of the oldest hockey organizations on Long Island.

The non-profit association provides boys and girls between 3 and 18 years old the opportunity to become involved in amateur hockey through Instructional, Intramural and Travel programs.

For tickets head to New York Rangers website.