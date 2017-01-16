NY hip-hop personality Taxstone arrested in connection with fatal Irving Plaza shooting

NEW YORK — New York hip-hop personality Taxstone has been arrested in connection with last year’s shooting at Irving Plaza that injured local rapper Troy Ave and left his bodyguard dead, sources said Monday.

Taxstone, born Daryl Campbell, was arrested in Texas in connection with the May 25 shooting, sources said.

The Brooklyn-born artist and is known for his Tax Season podcast. Additional details on his arrest have not been released.

Shots rang out in Irving Plaza’s V.I.P. area before T.I. was set to perform, resulting in the death of Ronald McPhatter, a 33-year-old man part of Ave’s entourage.

Two other men, including Ave, and a woman were also injured.

Ave was later arrested and charged with attempted murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for his alleged involvement.

But officials in August said an additional shooter who is suspected of injuring the rapper and killing his bodyguard was still being sought.

Ave, a Brooklyn-born performer whose real name is Roland Collins, was released on $500,000 bond in July. The following month his lawyer announced he is suing Irving Plaza for poor security and allowing a gun to get inside the venue.