MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. – The search is on for a Mount Vernon woman, 83, with dementia who was reported missing Sunday evening.

Ethel K. Pepper, was last seen in the area of North Terrace Ave. in Mount Vernon at 6 p.m. Sunday, state police said. She is 83 years old with early onset dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

Pepper was last seen driving a 1999 gray Nissan Altima with New York registration XPR-483, state police said. She was wearing a white blouse, brown pants and black shoes.