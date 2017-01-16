Infant found unconscious, suffering multiple fractures in the Bronx dies: police

WEST FARMS, the Bronx — A 3-month-old baby has died nearly a week after being found unconscious and suffering significant injuries, including fractured bones, at a Bronx home, police said Monday.

Sherlin Yeslin Camacho was found unconscious and not breathing by her parents at near Honeywell Avenue and East 181st Street last Tuesday, police sources said at the time.

The infant had multiple fractures, injuries to her neck and airway, and her toenails and fingernails were ripped off and her tongue torn, sources said in the days after she was found.

She died after spending nearly a week on life support in critical condition at a Bronx hospital, police said. Her cause of death has yet to be determined.

The girl’s entire family is being questioned, and no arrests have been made.

The Administration for Children’s Services said last week the family has no history with the agency.

Camacho was hospitalized after her father, Manuel Camacho, told a roommate to call 911 when he noticed she stopped breathing while he was burping her at their home, police sources say.