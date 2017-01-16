Donald Trump tweets at wrong Ivanka while promoting CNN special

NEW YORK — Donald Trump just made the wrong Ivanka famous on Twitter after he tagged a unsuspecting woman from England instead of his own daughter.
The president-elect first tweeted that CNN was doing a special report on his daughter Ivanka Trump, saying “considering it’s CNN, can’t imagine it will be great.”
Minutes later, he praised his daughter, calling her “a woman with real character and class” — but instead of tagging @IvankaTrump, he tagged @Ivanka — who is actually a woman named Ivanka Majic.
Trump’s tweets sparked a firestorm on Twitter.