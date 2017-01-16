Donald Trump tweets at wrong Ivanka while promoting CNN special

NEW YORK — Donald Trump just made the wrong Ivanka famous on Twitter after he tagged a unsuspecting woman from England instead of his own daughter.

The president-elect first tweeted that CNN was doing a special report on his daughter Ivanka Trump, saying “considering it’s CNN, can’t imagine it will be great.”

At 9:00 P.M. @CNN, of all places, is doing a Special Report on my daughter, Ivanka. Considering it is CNN, can't imagine it will be great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017

Minutes later, he praised his daughter, calling her “a woman with real character and class” — but instead of tagging @IvankaTrump, he tagged @Ivanka — who is actually a woman named Ivanka Majic.

Trump’s tweets sparked a firestorm on Twitter.

