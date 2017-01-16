Deadline passes to strike deal between MTA, Transit Workers Union on new contract

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Transport Workers Union will continue negotiations with the MTA Monday after both sides failed to reach an agreement before the workers' current contract expired at midnight.

"We have been bargaining in good faith with the MTA all day in an effort to reach a new contract for our TA-OA and MTA Bus members by the midnight expiration of our current contract," TWU Local 100 President John Samuelsen said in a statement.

The contract expired Sunday night for nearly 44,000 transit workers, but representatives from both sides continued talks in an effort to reach a deal overnight.

Samuelsen said some progress has been made, but the union and the MTA have not reached an agreement on an economic package that includes a wage increase and other demands.

"We will to continue bargaining in an effort to secure a contract."

TWU will call an emergency meeting with its executive board on Monday to discuss options, according to TWU's website.

Other demands workers are pushing for include increases in longevity pay, improvements to dental care coverage, a no-layoff clause without loopholes and better, more comfortable boots for transit workers.

A strike doesn't seem likely at this point, but New York City commuters are still worried of a possibility of one. One woman told PIX11 News though a strike is worrisome, she does understand why.

"I can sympathize with them because they do a lot of work to keep New York moving everyday," she said. "I can see they need the hike, they need the money and insurance."

The last time transit workers went on strike over contract negotiations was in 2005.

The MTA employs around 50,000 workers.

On average, workers from other transit agencies like the LIRR and the Metro-North have higher salaries than New York City transit workers, according to the Independent Budget Office of the City of New York.