Birth place of hip-hop turns into sewage nightmare for Bronx resident

MORRIS HEIGHTS, The Bronx — Maritza Rosa says she lives in what some consider a landmark, the birth place of-hip hop.

But inside of this historic building, she says it's a sewage nightmare.

"You never know when it's going to happen. Sewage just just comes up from my tub and toilet. No one is helping me," said Rosa, fighting back the tears.

Hip-hop legend Kool Herc lived at 1520 Sedgwick Ave., in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx. He hosted infamous parties in the building's rec room in the 1970s.

Rosa says she has complained to management about the problems, but nothing has been done.

A spokesperson for Winn Management tells PIX11 they are reinspecting the apartment.

In July 2015, management offered Rosa an apartment in another building, but she refused.

Management promises Rosa is the next on the waiting list for a new apartment in her building.

