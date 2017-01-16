Arrest made in fatal shooting of Mount Vernon teen Shamoya McKenzie

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. — Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a teenage girl in Mount Vernon on New Year’s Eve.

A spokesperson for the city of Mount Vernon said an arrest was made on Monday.

Shamoya McKenzie, 13, was killed by a bullet intended for another person.

McKenzie was an eighth grader at the Graham School and a rising star on her school's basketball team.

"Shamoya McKenzie was my one and only daughter," her mother said on New Year's Day. "She made the family proud. She wanted to go to UConn and the WNBA. She was looking forward to so much."

Police will hold a news conference Tuesday with the Westchester District Attorney.