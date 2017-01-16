Sign up for PIX11 breaking news alerts with our app

3 injured after fire breaks out in Bronx apartment building

BELMONT, The Bronx — Three people where injured after fire broke out in a Bronx apartment building Monday morning.

The fire started in a building on Beaumont Avenue near East 187th Street in the Belmont section of the Bronx around 6 a.m., FDNY said. Residents in the building were evacuated shortly after.

Three people suffered non-life threatening injuries, FDNY said.

The Red Cross is helping to assist displaced residents.

It's unclear what started the fire but the FDNY has labeled the incident suspicious.