You can now own a piece of the circus; Big Apple Circus assets up for auction

Ever wanted to own 24 cases of juggling balls? Now’s your chance.

Two big name circus companies – Big Apple Circus and The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus – are both closing, but fans can still bring some circus into their everyday lives.

Big Apple Circus, which declared bankruptcy in November, has assets up for auction. Interested big top lovers can bid on the circus’ vehicles, tents, toys, supplies, tools, computers, food stands and more. The trademark is also up for grabs. Bidding closes in early February.

A love for the circus won’t be enough to buy one of the lots up for auction: you’ll also need deep pockets. Buyers must submit deposits of no less than $50,000 on the lots.

Big Apple Circus, which had just wrapped up its 38th season, declared bankruptcy following a failed “Save the Circus” fundraising campaign. The circus was founded in 1977.

It isn’t the only circus leaving the business. Ringling Bros. will have its final show in May after a 146-year run. Declining attendance combined with high operating costs contributed to the circus’ closure.