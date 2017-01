Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens — A woman was stabbed in Queens Village Sunday afternoon, NYPD officials said.

She was attacked on the first floor of a Queens home around 3:10 p.m. The woman was rushed to a local hospital for treatment to a large gash across her chest. Police said her injuries are not life threatening.

No identifying information has been released for the woman. Police have not made any arrests.