Trio wanted in Coney Island apartment robbery

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — Police are searching for three men in connection with a robbery in a Brooklyn apartment on New Year's Day.

The suspects knocked on the door of an apartment in the area of W. 33rd Street in the Coney Island section of the borough around 9 p.m.

Police say the victim, 53, opened the door and the suspects pushed their way inside.

Once in the apartment, two of the suspects allegedly pulled out guns and hit the victim in the face.

They made off with $60 from the victim as well as $100 from another person in the apartment.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for his injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stopper's hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. The public can also submit their tips to the Crime Stoppers website.