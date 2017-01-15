Transit workers bargain for higher wages, other improvements with MTA as contract expires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New York City transit workers are negotiating with the MTA for higher salaries before their contract expires at midnight, according to the Transit Workers Union. They're aiming primarily for a wage increase, among other demands.

The workers' contract expires Sunday night before negotiations with the MTA begin again Monday. Workers are looking for a higher wage increase that's greater than the 2 percent increase accepted by most state unions, according to the TWU website.

By 10 p.m., negotiations were coming down to the wire, a spokesperson for TWU Local 100 told PIX11.

Other demands include increases in longevity pay, improvements to dental care coverage, a no-layoff clause without loopholes and better, more comfortable boots for transit workers. Several other demands, both economic and non-economic, were presented during the first week of negotiations.

TWU President John Samuelsen said a 2 percent annual raise, accepted by other state unions, is not enough for transit workers.

"We don't want to just keep pace with inflation but get ahead," Samulesen said in a news release. "We don't want to just tread water but gain ground."

The union also wants the MTA to support pensions for workers hired after 2012 and placed in the Tier 6 plan, according to Samuelsen.

The negotiations will continue over the next week.

The MTA employs around 50,000 workers and nearly 44,000 of them are members of the TWU.

On average, workers from other transit agencies like the LIRR and the Metro-North have higher salaries than New York City transit workers, according to the Independent Budget Office of the City of New York.