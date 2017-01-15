‘Jersey Boys’ leaves Broadway after 11-year run

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — Broadway’s ‘Jersey Boys’ will have its final curtain call Sunday afternoon.

The Tony award-winning musical is ending its more than 11-year run with a 3 p.m. performance. It tells the success story of ‘The Four Seasons’ and features 20 songs by the group.

The members of ‘The Four Seasons’ – Bob Gaudio, Frankie Valli, Tommy DeVito and Nick Massi – were all from New Jersey. Songs of theirs featured in the musical include ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,’ ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’ and ‘Sherry.’

‘Jersey Boys’ has been performed more than 4,600 times at the August Wilson Theater since 2005. The musical broke the box office’s record twice and it is the 12th longest-running show in Broadway history.

In addition to its Tony awards, the musical has also earned several Drama Desk Awards and a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album.

“Ready your tissues & enjoy,” ‘Jersey Boys’ tweeted out ahead of their final performance.