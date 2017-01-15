Here are 5 ways to honor Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday

NEW YORK — Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which was first observed nationwide in 1986, honors the civil rights legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Events will be held throughout New York in his memory. Here are a few options:

The Studio Museum of Harlem will open its doors Monday in honor of MLK. The museum, which is usually closed on Mondays, will be free of charge from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. The museum is located at 44 West 125th Street in Manhattan. Brooklyn Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will host its 31st annual celebration in MLK’s memory on Monday. Black Lives Matter founder Opal Tometi will be the keynote speaker at the free event. Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-seated basis at 30 Lafayette Ave. in Brooklyn starting at 8 a.m. on Monday. The Harlem Gospel Choir will be holding a matinee performance at B.B. King Blues Club and Grill. Doors open at 11 a.m. for the noon performance. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 on the day of the show. B.B. King is at 237 West. 42nd St. Take a walking tour of Harlem. There will be an 11 a.m. and a 1 p.m. walking tour exploring the history and culture of the neighborhood. Tickets cost $25. Discounted tickets are available for seniors and students. The tour meets at 135th Street & Lenox. The Brooklyn Children’s Museum will hold an ‘I have a dream’ celebration. Programming on Monday begins at 10 a.m. and allows children to learn about Dr. King’s legacy. Check out the museum’s website for a full list of events. The museum is located at 145 Brooklyn Ave. in Brooklyn.