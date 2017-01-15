× Dog stays with owner for 20 hours after paralyzing fall in snow

PETOSKEY, Mich. — A Michigan man is recovering from a near-death experience thanks to his dog’s heroic actions.

On New Year’s Eve, a man only identified as Bob went outside to get a log for his fireplace. Wearing only his slippers, long Johns and a shirt, Bob slipped and fell, breaking his neck.

“I was screaming for help but my nearest neighbor is about a quarter mile away and it was 10:30 p.m., but my Kelsey came,” stated Bob. “By morning my voice was gone and I couldn’t yell for help, but Kelsey didn’t stop barking.”

Bob laid in the snow for 20 hours, according to a release from McLaren Northern Michigan. As temperatures dropped to nearly 24 degrees, Kelsey laid on top of Bob to keep him warm. She licked his hands and face to keep him awake.

“She kept barking for help but never left my side,” said Bob.

In the 19th hour of being in the snow, Bob lost consciousness. Kelsey then let out such a screech that alerted Bob’s neighbor.

According to the hospital, Bob had hypothermia with a core body temperature of under 70 degrees Fahrenheit and two disc herniations in his neck.

One of the herniated disks was compressing the spinal cord, causing paralysis.

Bob says miraculously, he did not have any frostbite. He believes it was Kelsey’s determination to keep him safe and warm.

He is now on the road to recovery and starting to regain strength and function.

“I am so thankful for my two heroes,” Bob said. “Kelsey kept me warm, alert, and never stopped barking for help. Dr. Colen saved my life and ability to move. They are truly heroes and I will be eternally grateful.”