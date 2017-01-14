Sign up for PIX11 breaking news alerts with our app

Truck driver arrested for over $1 million unpaid E-ZPass tolls, fees: police

Posted 3:37 PM, January 14, 2017, by , Updated at 03:48PM, January 14, 2017
Lester Morales, 34, was arrested and charged with theft of services. (NJ State Police)

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. — A truck driver was arrested for allegedly racking up more than $1 million in unpaid E-ZPass tolls and fees, police said.

Lester Morales, 34, of Little Ferry, New Jersey, was arrested at Newark Airport on Thursday. Morales was boarding a flight to Aruba at the time.

Morales, the owner of EAB Transport LLC./Do it Right Trucking, is accused of driving trucks with a delinquent E-ZPass account. About 100 trucks owned by his truck company would go through tolls more than 100 times a day.

A two-month investigation led investigators to Morales. Authorities found that Morales racked up a hefty bill after he did not pay tolls and administrative fees for more than a year.

Morales is charged with theft of services.