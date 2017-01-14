Officers shoot, kill man who threatened Queens woman with screwdriver

ROCHDALE , Queens — A man is dead after police shot him during an encounter behind a Queens house early Saturday morning. The man had allegedly been threatening a woman in the rear of the house police responded to.

The Associated Press reported the woman was the man’s mother. Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan said a 911 caller told police she was screaming, “He’s going to kill me!”

Police responded to a call about a woman screaming in the vicinity of Westgate Street and 140th Avenue in Rochdale. Upon arrival, they did hear the woman screaming from the rear of the house, and found a man allegedly threatening the woman with a screwdriver in a stairwell leading to a basement apartment, according to police.

Officers told the man to drop the weapon but he refused. A struggle ensued as officers tried to disarm the man, and they were able to free the woman.

Officers pulled a taser but it was not used on the man, but the struggle continued because the man would not drop the screwdriver.

Two of the officers fired one round each, striking the man. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police recovered the screwdriver and provided a photo.

The names of those involved have not been released.