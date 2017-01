WOODLAND PARK, N.J. — The body of an 85-year-old man who was reported missing was found in Morris Canal near a walking path in Woodland Park.

Thomas Kozell was reported missing about 7 p.m. on Thursday, police said Saturday. His body was found in the water near a walking path between Browertown Road and Mt. Pleasant Avenue.

Kozell’s death does not appear to be suspicious, police said. The investigation is ongoing.