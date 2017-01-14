Man wanted for allegedly robbing food delivery worker in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A man is being sought after he allegedly injured and robbed a food delivery person in December with several other people.

On Dec. 8, the delivery person was making a stop on the 200 block of Herkimer Street around 11 p.m. when several people approached him and allegedly demanded the food he was delivering, according to police.

The delivery person refused to hand over the food and a struggle ensued. One of the people in the group allegedly punched the delivery person in the back of the head, police said.

All suspects involved are described as being male and between 16 and 20 years old. They're between 5-feet 2-inches and 5-feet 7-inches tall.

Surveillance video obtained by police shows the group getting into an elevator.