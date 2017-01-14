Man breaks into Bronx store, steals multiple phones: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAREMONT VILLAGE, The Bronx — Police are searching for a man they say swiped multiple cell phones from a Bronx store.

Surveillance video shows the suspect break through the front window of a store on E. 169th St., in the Claremont Village section of the borough just before 5 a.m. The incident occurred on Jan. 3.

Police say the suspect allegedly took two iPhones 6s; 2 iPhone 7s and 3 Samsung Galaxy 7s from the counter. The phones were valued at $4,650.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.