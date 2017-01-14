Houston teacher impregnated by 13-year-old sentenced to 10 years

HOUSTON — A former middle school teacher who admitted she was impregnated by a 13-year-old student has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Alexandria Vera, 24, was sentenced Friday for her long-term relationship with a teenager.

Vera was facing a felony charge for continuous sexual abuse of a child. She reached a plea agreement to a lesser charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Her guilty plea lowered her sentence from a maximum of 25 years.

The Houston Chronicle reports that while the judge does not believe Vera is a danger to other children, a message needed to be delivered to the community.

"We want our educators to teach our students," State District Judge Michael McSpadden said in court. "We want them to keep their hands off the students."

Court documents show Vera met the student during the summer of 2015. They began flirting and eventually exchanged phone numbers before having sex.

The former eighth grade English teacher at Stovall Middle School then drove to the teen's house when his parents weren't home and had sex. The two formed a relationship that the student's parents allegedly accepted and embraced.

Vera got pregnant in Jan. 2016 and was allegedly supported by the teen's family. She ended up having an abortion after Child Protective Services unexpectedly showed up at the school and began asking questions.

She denied any wrongdoing but officials found evidence of the relationship in her cell phone.

Vera then told police the two had sex on "almost a daily basis." The student would allegedly sleep at her house and then she'd drive him home in the morning to catch the bus to school.