Driver killed after box truck overturns, catches fire in Wantagh

WANTAGH, N.Y. — A driver is dead after a truck lost control, overturned and caught fire while traveling on the Sunrise Highway Friday night in Wantagh.

Police said the truck driver, operating a 2007 Freightliner box truck, was heading west around 7:40 p.m. near Seaford Avenue and the Sunrise Highway.

The driver lost control of the truck and struck a guard rail. The truck overturned and landed on a group of unoccupied parked vehicles inside a Wantagh Train Station commuter lot, according to police.

The truck caught on fire and the driver was trapped inside. The driver succumbed to injuries caused by the fire, police said.

The driver’s identification is pending DNA examination from the Nassau County Medical Examiner.