LOWER MANHATTAN — A woman died while she was in police custody at Manhattan Central Booking Thursday afternoon, police said.

The woman, 28, was found unconscious and unresponsive inside Manhattan Central Booking at 100 Centre St. just before 12 p.m., police said.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her identity has not been released pending family notification.

The cause of death is unknown as this time.