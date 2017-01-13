Woman, 21, shot in the neck by possible stray bullet in the Bronx: police

THE BRONX — A woman was shot in the neck by a possible stray bullet while playing dominoes in a Bronx basement early Friday morning, according to police.

The 21-year-old was playing the game just after 4 a.m. at Grand Concourse and East 159th Street when she was shot, police said. She has been transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

A man was allegedly engaged in a dispute outside the residence — an apartment, according to Google Maps — when at least one shot was fired.

It was not immediately known if the woman was the intended target, but because of her location, she likely was not, police said.

The man sought is described as being in his 20s, last seen wearing blue jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt.