Trio fakes car trouble, then robs motorist who stopped to help them: police

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens — Three people allegedly robbed a motorist after he stopped to help them when they pretended to have car trouble on a Queens street, police said.

The trio pulled to the side of the road near Rockaway Boulevard and 131st Street in the South Ozone Park area of Queens around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 15. They acted as though their car battery had died, and pulled out jumper cables and gathered outside of the vehicle, police said.

After driving by and seeing one of them holding jumper cables, the 58-year-old victim pulled over to help them. That's when he was met with a rude surprise: one person allegedly grabbed his wallet and bit his hand as he tried to fight back, and another allegedly pulled a small knife which was used to cut the victim's hand and nose, police said.

The trio got away with the victim's credit cards, around $800 and his cellphone, according to police.

All three fled the scene in a black Hyundai.

The first person is a male between 30 and 35 years old. Another is male, and the third is female.

Later on, two women were caught on surveillance video using the victim's credit cards to buy products at a Bath and Body Works and Champ's, police said.

The women who used the stolen credit card can be seen in video and photos obtained by police and released to the public.