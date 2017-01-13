The B Street Band strikes sour note with ‘The Boss’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bruce Springsteen has made it clear he has no love for President-elect Trump, calling him a "moron" and a threat to democracy. Though he will not be performing at the inauguration, his number one tribute band will.

The B Street Band, which has been captivating audiences with Springsteen's music for more than 30 years, has accepted a gig to perform at a Garden State ball hosted by Governor Christie the night before.

The announcement has created a backlash among fans. In an interview with PIX 11 News, the group's lead singer, Glenn Stuart, defended the action.

Stuart claimed the band was booked for the non-partisan event four years ago, long before it was known who the president would be. He said the group has no political stance, and would have performed for Hillary Clinton had she won.

He said the band is a group of musicians fulfilling a commitment, and hasn't heard from the Boss, Springsteen. However, he noted that the band would adhere to his wishes if he asked them not to perform. Stuart asks critics to read beyond the headlines to fully understand the band's position.