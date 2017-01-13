Police searching for M train platform flasher who allegedly exposed himself to young girl, her mother

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Police are searching Friday for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a young girl and her mother as they waited for a subway one night in December.
Around 8 p.m. on Dec. 29, the girl, 10, and her mother were waiting on the downtown M train platform inside the 42 Street-Bryant Park subway station. The man allegedly exposed himself to both of them before fleeing, according to police.
He is described as being approximately 40-years-old and approximately 5-feet 7-inches tall, weighing around 175 pounds. His hair was black at the time of the incident. He was last seen wearing black shoes, a black jacket and blue jeans. He can be seen in an image obtained by police and released to the public.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).