Police searching for M train platform flasher who allegedly exposed himself to young girl, her mother

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Police are searching Friday for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a young girl and her mother as they waited for a subway one night in December.

Around 8 p.m. on Dec. 29, the girl, 10, and her mother were waiting on the downtown M train platform inside the 42 Street-Bryant Park subway station. The man allegedly exposed himself to both of them before fleeing, according to police.

He is described as being approximately 40-years-old and approximately 5-feet 7-inches tall, weighing around 175 pounds. His hair was black at the time of the incident. He was last seen wearing black shoes, a black jacket and blue jeans. He can be seen in an image obtained by police and released to the public.