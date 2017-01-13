‘My father was the real Superman’: Sgt. Conor McDonald gives eulogy for paralyzed dad who endured for 30 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — NYPD Sergeant Conor McDonald, 29, sighed deeply, as he stood on the sidewalk outside St. Patrick’s Cathedral with his mother, Patti Ann, and waited for his father’s casket to come by.

The Emerald Society Pipes and Drums played ‘Amazing Grace’ for the man who defined grace and courage for the last 30 years.

“My father faced an endless amount of hardship that most of us here will never be able to imagine,” the only child of Detective Steven McDonald said later from the altar of St. Pat’s. “Yet my father got up every day, kept the faith in Jesus Christ, and conquered his life.”

It was a remarkable life that turned into one of daily struggle on July 12, 1986, when Police Officer Steven McDonald—then 29 and a newlywed—was shot in the head, throat and spine by a 15-year-old, suspected bike thief. He would spend the rest of his life paralyzed from the neck down, needing a ventilator to breathe.

Conor Patrick McDonald was born just over six months later. He never knew a dad who could walk. Yet he knew a dad who was intimately involved in every facet of his life, one who gave him profound love.

“He was the greatest man that I could ask to be my father,” Conor McDonald said in the final eulogy of the funeral Mass. “My father was always committed to me. He did more than most able-bodied fathers could ever do with their sons.”

The younger McDonald shared the times his father would be on the sidelines for his sports competitions at Chaminade High School in Nassau County. He recalled the weekly trips his dad made to Boston College in Massachusetts, just so he could have lunch with his son at Applebee’s.

And he said his father called him every morning at 5 a.m., before he went on duty with the NYPD. Conor joined the force in 2010 and received two promotions in 2016, with Steven McDonald beaming from the audience.

Former NY Ranger, Adam Graves—a recipient of an annual honor called the “Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award,” was one of the four eulogists at the end of the Mass.

“To be associated with Steven’s name was—and is—one of my greatest privileges,” Graves said. The team produced a moving video tribute to Steven McDonald on the day he died, January 10th.

And while Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke about Steven McDonald living the Ten Commandments in his everyday life—and Police Commissioner James O’Neill marveled that McDonald never let his injury damage his soul….Conor McDonald brought the congregation to its feet, when he paid tribute to his mother, Steven McDonald’s wife, Patti Ann—who was in her mid-20s and three months pregnant with Conor—when her new husband suffered his catastrophic injury.

“Their marriage was true love,” Conor McDonald said of his parents. “My parents created the most phenomenal life out of such darkness.”

Thousands of uniformed police officers lined the streets of Fifth Avenue to wait for the funeral procession that came from Rockville Centre, Long Island, where Steven McDonald was waked.

Many civilian New Yorkers came out to pay their respects.

“I think that Steven sitting in a wheelchair for thirty years with such dignity and beauty and love is such an example of what we need today,’ said Regina Hazzard of Mineola, who stood on the corner of 50th Street and Fifth Avenue.

“My dad always said there’s more love in New York City than there are street corners,” Conor McDonald said. “God Bless America, The City of New York, and our saint—my dad—the legend, Steven McDonald.”