Massive fire rips through New Jersey apartment house; 1 injured

DOVER, N.J. — Firefighters from surrounding towns are on the scene of a fast moving fire that has ripped though an apartment house in Dover, N.J. Friday evening, injuring one person.

The fire started in the 3-story building on morris Street around 8 p.m. and was a 4-alarm fire by 9 a.m.

Authorities believe the fire started in the third floor bedroom and spread throughout the attic.

At least one resident has been injured, their condition is unknown.

As of 9:30 p.m. the fire was still not under control.