Girl, 2, falls out Queens home window, is seriously injured

Posted 1:02 PM, January 13, 2017, by , Updated at 01:07PM, January 13, 2017

COLLEGE POINT, Queens — A 2-year-old girl fell out of a window at a Queens home on Friday and was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

Homes near 23rd Avenue and 124th Street in College Point are pictured. (Google Maps)

Police responded to a 10:45 a.m. report of an injured person. Fire officials confirmed the incident occured near 23rd Avenue and 124th Street in College Point.

A 2-year-old girl was found conscious but bleeding at the location after apparently having fallen out a window, police said. It was not known how far the child fell.

She was transported to a hospital by EMS, who described her as seriously injured.