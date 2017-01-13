Girl, 2, falls out Queens home window, is seriously injured

COLLEGE POINT, Queens — A 2-year-old girl fell out of a window at a Queens home on Friday and was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

Police responded to a 10:45 a.m. report of an injured person. Fire officials confirmed the incident occured near 23rd Avenue and 124th Street in College Point.

A 2-year-old girl was found conscious but bleeding at the location after apparently having fallen out a window, police said. It was not known how far the child fell.

She was transported to a hospital by EMS, who described her as seriously injured.