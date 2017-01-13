Funeral for NYPD Det. Steven McDonald, who led inspiring life after 1986 shooting paralyzed him, held Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The funeral for NYPD Det. Steven McDonald, who became an iconic symbol of courage after being paralyzed 30 years ago on the job then later forgiving the gunman, will be held Friday.

McDonald died Tuesday at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, where he had been on life support after suffering a massive heart attack at his home Friday. He was 59.

The beloved detective will be honored at a 9:30 a.m. funeral at Saint Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan. You can watch the service on-air and on PIX11.com.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated by Timothy Cardinal Dolan, and there will be four eulogy speakers — Mayor Bill de Blasio, NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill, a member of the New York Rangers and McDonald’s son.

About 5,000 people are expected to attend the funeral, following a two-day wake that saw thousands of people paying their respects.

McDonald became an iconic symbol of courage, faith and forgiveness after getting paralyzed 30 years ago on the job.

The first-grade detective was paralyzed from the neck down in 1986 after he was shot by a teen bicycle thief in Central Park. He is one of the best-known NYPD officers of the past three decades. In the early days after his catastrophic injury, it wasn’t certain he would survive days, much less years. Breathing with the help of a respirator and using a wheelchair, he had remained on active duty with the department, often traveling from precinct to precinct to address young cops.

"His words encouraged all of us to continue to bring police and communities closer together," de Blasio, who joined McDonald’s family at his bedside Tuesday, said in a statement later that day.

McDonald’s only child, Conor, 29, followed him into the NYPD, and Steven McDonald watched proudly as his son was promoted to detective, and later sergeant in 2016.

"We are blessed that NYPD Detective Sergeant Conor McDonald continues in his father’s footsteps and will ensure his legacy lives on in the greatest police department in the world," de Blasio said.