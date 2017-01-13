Free Friday Giveaway: Stress busting gadgets up for grabs

Let’s face it, life is incredibly stressful. However, it doesn’t have to take a toll on your health.

Our PIX11 Free Friday Giveaway Guy David Gregg from BehindThe Buy.com is back with some brand new stress busting tech to help us relax our minds and bodies.

iHome Zenergy Speakers

These wireless speakers have been endorsed by a leading sleep doctor to help provide everyone with a better night’s sleep and to deliver more energy during your waking hours!

iHome’s Zenergy Speakers provide a better night’s sleep and an energizing morning wake-up using scientifically proven sound and light therapy. They feature soothing and naturally recorded nature and white noise sounds to help your mind and body relax so you can reach a state of Zen – to focus you into a peaceful place. Specially designed 1000 lux light therapy programs to help to promote sleep at night and increase energy during the day. They have been recommended by Michael Breus – also known as The Sleep Doctor – the nation’s most trusted authority on sleep. Both the Sleep Therapy Speaker and Alarm Clock are great bedside, travel, and yoga companions – so you can sleep restfully and wake energized.

PRICE: iHome Zenergy Bedside Alarm Clock (model # iZBT10): $99;

iHome Zenergy Portable Sleep Therapy Speaker (model # iZBT5): $69

Reliefband Neurowave

This brand new FDA approved device can naturally remove the stomach stress that causes nausea and vomiting when playing VR Games, traveling by air, boat or vehicle, and pregnancy related morning sickness!

Featuring clinically proven, FDA-cleared technology, The Reliefband Neurowave is designed to suit the needs of people whose lives are deeply impacted by nausea. This powerful device allows them to travel without fear of sickness and once again enjoy common leisure pursuits such as cruising, fishing, amusement rides or staying in the virtual reality game without the use of any drugs. The Reliefband Neurowave uses Reliefband Technologies’ patented technology that applies accurately programmed pulses with highly specific waveforms, frequency and intensity to modulate the median nerve on the underside of the wrist. This precise activity (technically referred to as “neuromodulation“) uses the body’s natural neural pathways to block the waves of nausea produced by the stomach. The Reliefband Neurowave contains an intuitive display with 10 intensity settings that can be moved up and down at a touch of a button. This range of settings allow users to find the precise setting that’s optimal for their individual needs and has a fully rechargeable battery.

PRICE: Around $150. www.reliefband.com

Withings Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor

Here’s a smart and simple solution to monitor a major health issue caused by too much stress, especially if you are 1 in 3 of the Americans suffering from the “silent killer.”

The Withings Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor is a simple solution to accurately check your blood pressure. Just slip on the cuff, turn on the Wireless BP Monitor and the Health Mate app will automatically launch. Position your arm properly and you’re ready to take your blood pressure. The app stores all readings, syncs with Withings Health Cloud, & displays easy to understand chart. Visualize stats on your iPhone, iPod touch, or Android device, as well as on your online dashboard. The data is always backed up. The app gives an instant color feedback based on the National Health Institute standards for a quick & simple grasp of measurements. Share measurements with a doctor with a few easy taps on your smartphone and get better support fighting high blood pressure.

PRICE: $69.99 at http://www.withings.com

HoMedics – Quad Action Shiatsu Kneading Neck & Shoulder Massager With Heat (NMS-620H)

This personal massager uses a muscle relaxing combination of heat, vibration and Shiatsu kneading movements as it puts you in control of relieving the stress related pain in your neck and shoulders.

The HoMedics Quad Action Shiatsu Kneading Neck & Shoulder Massager with Heat delivers a deep kneading shiatsu and vibration massage to loosen tight muscles. The integrated control puts you in control of your massage experience. Choose between a deep kneading shiatsu massage, soothing vibration massage or a combination of both. The three speed settings allow you to select the intensity of the massage experience. Add heat and experience a deeper, more relaxing neck and shoulder massage.

PRICE: $129.99 at www.homedics.com