Exonerated men Derrick Hamilton and Shabaka Shakur open restaurant in Brooklyn

“We have a sign that says when you leave here, you will be a friend of ours,” Derrick Hamilton told PIX11.

He and Shabaka Shakur recently opened Brownstone Restaurant and Bar in Brooklyn.

Hamilton explains, “When guys see Brownstone with me and Shabaka, they see hope.”

The two have been friends for nearly 30 years.

“I met Shabaka in 1988, we were both incarcerated for murder,” Hamilton said.

Both men were innocent. Their cases were handled by Louis Scarcella, a now retired NYPD detective whose work has been called into question.

Shakur said, “There was never physical evidence, I was never arrested on the scene never arrested with a weapon.”

“I knew that the truth one day would be revealed and I just kept hammering at it,” Hamilton said.

Shakur and Hamilton spent years studying behind bars, dragging their own legal motions. It worked.

Hamilton was exonerated in January of 2015. Shakur came home for good later that year. In 2016 they opened Brownstone Restaurant.

“Even when I was in prison I wanted to create a business when I get out there,” Shakur said. “Me and Derrick are not the only two people in this restaurant who have been in prison. Some of the guys who work here are on parole and they can’t get jobs anywhere else and they work hard.”